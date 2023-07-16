Home » Senator Alejandro Rojas Díaz Durán Slams President López Obrador’s Remarks: Defends Xóchitl Gálvez and Criticizes Morena’s Actions
World

Senator Alejandro Rojas Díaz Durán Slams President López Obrador’s Remarks: Defends Xóchitl Gálvez and Criticizes Morena’s Actions

by admin
Senator Alejandro Rojas Díaz Durán Slams President López Obrador’s Remarks: Defends Xóchitl Gálvez and Criticizes Morena’s Actions

Title: Senator Alejandro Rojas Diaz Duran criticizes President Lopez Obrador’s remarks about opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez

Subtitle: Rojas Diaz Duran calls out President’s alleged abuse of power and unethical behavior

Date: [Insert Date]

In a recent development, Senator Alejandro Rojas Diaz Duran has voiced his concerns over the remarks made by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador about the opposition candidate, Xochitl Galvez. While defending Galvez, Senator Rojas Diaz Duran criticized the President’s use of power to eliminate a political adversary, calling it an abuse of power.

Taking to his social media accounts, Rojas Diaz Duran expressed his disapproval of President Lopez Obrador’s behavior, stating that using the power of the Mexican State to defame and harm Galvez is neither ethical, legal, nor democratic. Drawing a comparison to former President Vicente Fox’s failed attempt to challenge President Lopez Obrador, Rojas Diaz Duran cautioned that such actions could have unintended consequences. He urged the government to present any evidence of corruption to the appropriate authorities instead of resorting to public smears.

Rojas Diaz Duran, who assumed the position of senator after Ricardo Monreal stepped down to pursue Morena’s presidential candidacy, has been vocal about his opposition to certain measures taken by the ruling party. Alongside the issue of Xochitl Galvez, he recently spoke out about the delay in selecting commissioners for the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information, and Protection of Personal Data (INAI). In response, he announced his plans to introduce a reform proposal that would involve the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) in the selection process.

See also  [Qin Peng Live Broadcast]"The Chinese who have the hardest job in the flow adjustment" swipes the whole network | Maliciously returning home | Dong Hong | Henan Dancheng county magistrate

This is not the first time Rojas Diaz Duran has found himself at odds with Morena. In the past, he publicly defended Ricardo Monreal against attacks from Campeche Governor Layda Sansores during her program, Tuesday del Jaguar. The conflict arose due to Monreal’s opposition to certain electoral reforms, including those related to the National Guard and the involvement of the Army in public security operations until 2028. Sansores criticized Monreal and even called for his resignation from Morena. In response, Rojas Diaz Duran launched his program, Miercoles del Leon (Wednesday of the Lion), in which he delved into Sansores’ political history and publicly questioned her motives for attacking Monreal.

It remains to be seen how President Lopez Obrador and Morena will respond to Senator Rojas Diaz Duran’s criticisms. In the meantime, the senator continues to assert his commitment to upholding ethical standards and advocating for democratic processes within the ruling party.

[Insert Source]

You may also like

Milica Dabović in a swimsuit Entertainment

Average exchange rate of the euro 17 July...

Karlos Alkaraz speaks after winning Wimbledon | Sport

Tunisia, now Saied is getting by: playing poker...

«Sicily will still be very hot, but not...

The Dominican People Have Lost Patience: Lionel Fernández...

Novak Djokovic recalled the legendary final with Federer...

Refusing to Choose Sides: ASEAN Stands United for...

Weather forecast July 17, 2023 | weather forecast

chants of the fans directed to the departing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy