Senator Alejandro Rojas Díaz Durán Slams President López Obrador’s Remarks: Defends Xóchitl Gálvez and Criticizes Morena’s Actions

Title: Senator Alejandro Rojas Diaz Duran criticizes President Lopez Obrador’s remarks about opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez

Subtitle: Rojas Diaz Duran calls out President’s alleged abuse of power and unethical behavior

In a recent development, Senator Alejandro Rojas Diaz Duran has voiced his concerns over the remarks made by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador about the opposition candidate, Xochitl Galvez. While defending Galvez, Senator Rojas Diaz Duran criticized the President’s use of power to eliminate a political adversary, calling it an abuse of power.

Taking to his social media accounts, Rojas Diaz Duran expressed his disapproval of President Lopez Obrador’s behavior, stating that using the power of the Mexican State to defame and harm Galvez is neither ethical, legal, nor democratic. Drawing a comparison to former President Vicente Fox’s failed attempt to challenge President Lopez Obrador, Rojas Diaz Duran cautioned that such actions could have unintended consequences. He urged the government to present any evidence of corruption to the appropriate authorities instead of resorting to public smears.

Rojas Diaz Duran, who assumed the position of senator after Ricardo Monreal stepped down to pursue Morena’s presidential candidacy, has been vocal about his opposition to certain measures taken by the ruling party. Alongside the issue of Xochitl Galvez, he recently spoke out about the delay in selecting commissioners for the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information, and Protection of Personal Data (INAI). In response, he announced his plans to introduce a reform proposal that would involve the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) in the selection process.

This is not the first time Rojas Diaz Duran has found himself at odds with Morena. In the past, he publicly defended Ricardo Monreal against attacks from Campeche Governor Layda Sansores during her program, Tuesday del Jaguar. The conflict arose due to Monreal’s opposition to certain electoral reforms, including those related to the National Guard and the involvement of the Army in public security operations until 2028. Sansores criticized Monreal and even called for his resignation from Morena. In response, Rojas Diaz Duran launched his program, Miercoles del Leon (Wednesday of the Lion), in which he delved into Sansores’ political history and publicly questioned her motives for attacking Monreal.

It remains to be seen how President Lopez Obrador and Morena will respond to Senator Rojas Diaz Duran’s criticisms. In the meantime, the senator continues to assert his commitment to upholding ethical standards and advocating for democratic processes within the ruling party.

