Senator Cecilia Margarita Sánchez García Raises Salary and Returns to Senate with Pemex Promotion

Title: Senator Raises Salary with Pemex, Returns to Senate amid Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Morenista senator Cecilia Margarita Sánchez García has successfully managed to raise her salary level with Pemex, a state-owned oil company, and has now returned to her seat in the Senate. This development, uncovered through a job file obtained by REFORMA, reveals that the legislator received a “definitive promotion” from level 30 to level 32 on June 26.

It is worth noting that Senator Sánchez García has not actually provided her services to Pemex as a specialist sub-accountant, a position that she is expected to fulfill. Instead, she had requested a leave of absence from both Pemex and the upper house of the Senate, under the guise of handling matters related to the oil company.

A Pemex corporate source, however, claims that the senator does not actively work for either side. Nevertheless, the source confirmed that she was able to secure a promotion and maintain the same position within the company, citing the origin of the movement as a “definitive promotion” specified in an official letter.

According to the official documents, Senator Sánchez García’s work center is the Southwest Marine Region Financial Resources. Interestingly, the source also revealed that she did not adhere to the section (47), to which she belongs in Campeche, during her time away on leave.

Prior to her promotion, Transparent Payroll noted that the specialist sub-accountant had a gross salary of 49,878 pesos and a net salary of 34,665 pesos at Pemex. It is also worth mentioning that the senator is scheduled to retire from Pemex after reaching the age of 65, which will occur on November 23.

Senator Sánchez García is a member of various important commissions in the Senate, including Energy, Social Security, Anti-Corruption, Transparency and Citizen Participation, Labor and Social Welfare, and Border and Immigration Affairs. She claims to have begun her career at Pemex in 1970.

Earlier this year, on January 27, the senator appeared in President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning conference as a potential candidate for the General Secretariat of the oil union. During the conference, she spoke out about the challenges she faced within the company and the union due to her political affiliation. She alleged being blocked and harassed for being a member of a party that contradicted their interests.

In addition to raising concerns about illicit enrichment within Pemex, Sánchez García has also denounced the sale of positions, organized crime, tax evasion, and other illegal activities within the company. She has even lodged a complaint against Carlos Antonio Romero Deschamps and Manuel Limón.

Interestingly, the senator’s daughter, Joselyn Mac Naught Sánchez, is also employed at Pemex, currently at level 29. Sources suggest that she signed a plant on a fast track, joining the ranks of thousands of experienced oil workers who are seeking higher positions. Joselyn works as an administrative assistant and is reportedly seeking to reach level 30.

The recent revelations surrounding Senator Sánchez García’s promotion and subsequent return to the Senate have sparked controversy and raised questions about transparency and accountability in both the political and corporate realms. As this story continues to unfold, the public awaits further clarification and actions addressing these concerns.