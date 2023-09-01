Senator McConnell paralyzes himself (again) in front of the media-Corriere TV

In the United States, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, 81, fell victim to a new episode of estrangement during a press conference. While speaking to reporters in Covington, Kentucky, the Senate minority leader froze for about thirty seconds when asked: “What are his thoughts on running for office again?” “My thoughts on what?” the senator replied, who then stared blankly for ten seconds. An assistant asked him if he’d heard the question, but McConnell continued to look blank. After a few seconds, he resumed answering the questions, but the episode revived the doubts about his health conditions. Last month, McConnel remained silent as he spoke to reporters before being led away by party colleagues.

August 31, 2023 – Updated August 31, 2023, 09:01 am

