Senegal, clashes between police and Sonko supporters: a supermarket destroyed – Corriere TV

- Senegal, clashes between police and Sonko supporters: a supermarket destroyed TV courier
- Anti-government clashes in Senegal: at least 15 dead TGCOM
- Senegal, revolt against the conviction of the opposition leader The print
- Senegal, serious clashes after the conviction of the opposition leader, at least 9 dead Daily fact
- Senegal is inflamed for Sonko: clashes everywhere The poster
