Senegal: more clashes in Dakar, at least 9 dead

Il Senegal it catches fire. The sentence of Ousmane Sonko, the leader of the opposition, candidate for the presidency and threatened with ineligibility, to 2 years in prison for “corruption of young people”, was the fuse that ignited the revolt in the country’s capital, Dakarwith a death toll of at least 9.

He’s been fighting for a few days already

The clashes that had already been smoldering for several days have literally set fire to several districts of the capital of this African country that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, triggering fears of new waves of migration to Europe, and at the same time arousing time concern in Western chancelleries who fear contagion in the region.

Theater of the riots was the University of Dakar which took on the appearance of a real battlefield with groups of young people who clashed by throwing stones at the police, who in turn responded with tear gas. Several buses from the medical school, the history department and the main journalism school were set on fire and offices looted.

Sonko’s absence from the trial

Interior Minister Antoine Diome assured that Sonko he cannot challenge the Court’s decision because he was absent from the trial, and was therefore tried in absentia. The judges instead acquitted him of the rape charge presented by an employee of a beauty center where he had gone for a massage. “We have noted – the minister specified according to the France Presse – with regret the violence that has led to the destruction of public and private property”. Diome also confirmed that the authorities have restricted access to social networks, as observed for Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.

Bitter political confrontation

After 2 years of bitter political and judicial confrontation with the Senegalese authorities who kept the country in suspense and after his conviction, Sonko can be arrested “at any time”, announced the Minister of Justice Ismaïla Madior Fall. But such an arrest would risk inflaming tempers even more.