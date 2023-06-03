Senegal, revolt against the conviction of the opposition leader

Tear gas, stations and means of transport set on fire, supermarkets vandalized and some bank branches destroyed. Following the conviction of Ousmane Sonko, the main opposition leader to current President Macky Sall for the elections to be held in 2024, Senegal has been experiencing one of the most violent demonstrations in recent years since Thursday 1 June. According to Interior Minister Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome, who spoke to the nation on Thursday night, there were 9 deaths, hundreds injured and hundreds arrested on the first day of demonstrations alone. The most affected centers were Dakar, especially the Cheikh Anta Diop University (UCAD), and Ziguinchor, the main city in Casamance of which Sonko is mayor.

Clashes have continued since Thursday and the army has arrived in Dakar to protect the city centre, the area where the President’s residence and the main national and international institutions are located. Furthermore, the Interior Minister announced that the government has decided to limit access to the main social networks (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) because they spread “hateful and subversive messages”.

The tension had been simmering for months. The Sonko affair broke out in 2021 when the leader of PASTEF-Les Patriotes was accused of sexual assault and death threats against Adji Sarr, at the time employed in a beauty salon in the capital. Always declaring his innocence, Sonko believes it is a “political conspiracy” to prevent him from being presented at next year’s presidential elections. In fact, the mayor of Ziguinchor would like to succeed the current President Macky Sall, who in the event would access his third term.

Since the allegations in 2021, Sonko’s words and deeds have moved many people, especially young students of the university. Over the years, however, the victims of the clashes have been different, reaching more than 30 dead with the latest demonstrations. The unstable climate gravely worsened on Thursday when the Dakar court sentenced the opposition leader in absentia to two years in prison for “corrupting youth”, dropping the charges of sexual assault and death threats.

According to the Senegalese penal code, the crime of corruption of youth occurs when a person exploits his position of power to obtain sexual favors from a minor under 21, as in the case of Adji Sarr at the time of the events. As his lawyers say, this sentence risks seriously jeopardizing his candidacy in 2024. According to official sources, Ousmane Sonko is still in his residence in Dakar waiting to be officially arrested and taken to prison in the capital.

In these days of tensions, the main cities of the country are changing their face. The authorities ask for maximum caution and many people are forced to stay home. The center of Dakar, accustomed to constant traffic and honking horns, is eerily quiet and peaceful, surrounded by military and war vehicles.

In recent days there has also been no shortage of reactions and appeals for “social peace” from national intellectuals, artists and famous sportsmen. Appeals of the same tenor come from important members of the Senegalese diaspora in the world, which follows the situation in the country with the hashtag #FreeSenegal and who on Friday 2 June found themselves demonstrating in front of the Senegalese Embassy in Paris.

International institutions and representatives of other countries around the world have also called for an end to the violence in Senegal. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the ongoing violence, as France also requests “in respect of the country’s long democratic tradition”. The Community of West African States (CEDEAO) and the African Union (AU) also say they are concerned about peace and stability in the country. In fact, the concern is the end of stability and peace in Senegal, a country considered a safe bastion in West Africa, a region otherwise dominated by coups and political and economic instability.