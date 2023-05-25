Senida about the song Muscles | Fun

Senida admitted that she did not want to include one song in her career, but in the end she changed her mind and, as it turned out, made a good decision.

Senida Hajdarpašićbetter known as Senidah, who is currently one of the most popular singers in this region, she revealed that she didn’t really want to record one of her big hitsbut that she imagined that those verses would be sung by one of her colleagues.

It’s about a song”Muscles“, which Senida eventually recorded and which brought her great popularity, and many say it is the biggest hit in her career so far.

“I never wanted to record that song. I had another singer in my head, but then I said: ‘Come on, I will’… There were two or more singers who were in my head while I was writing the text and that part ‘I dance, I dance…’, but it’s cool that I then took it,” said the singer, guesting on Radio S3, who did not expect the song to become such a hit, and this is how she announced the concert with Lepa Bren :

“Everyone around me was saying ‘Wow, that’s a hit’ and it really was, but you see, I was thinking in a different direction. That I will do songs like ‘Slađana’, like ‘Bez tebe’, but I need something cheerful, and I I always want to make somehow sad songs, somehow powerful sad songsbut I can’t… I have to lift myself up and I have to lift people up at concerts, otherwise we will all cut our veins,” said Senida.



