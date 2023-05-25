Home » Senida about the song Muscles | Fun
World

Senida about the song Muscles | Fun

by admin
Senida about the song Muscles | Fun

Senida admitted that she did not want to include one song in her career, but in the end she changed her mind and, as it turned out, made a good decision.

Source: Instagram/senida_h

Senida Hajdarpašićbetter known as Senidah, who is currently one of the most popular singers in this region, she revealed that she didn’t really want to record one of her big hitsbut that she imagined that those verses would be sung by one of her colleagues.

It’s about a song”Muscles“, which Senida eventually recorded and which brought her great popularity, and many say it is the biggest hit in her career so far.

I never wanted to record that song. I had another singer in my head, but then I said: ‘Come on, I will’… There were two or more singers who were in my head while I was writing the text and that part ‘I dance, I dance…’, but it’s cool that I then took it,” said the singer, guesting on Radio S3, who did not expect the song to become such a hit, and this is how she announced the concert with Lepa Bren :

“Everyone around me was saying ‘Wow, that’s a hit’ and it really was, but you see, I was thinking in a different direction. That I will do songs like ‘Slađana’, like ‘Bez tebe’, but I need something cheerful, and I I always want to make somehow sad songs, somehow powerful sad songsbut I can’t… I have to lift myself up and I have to lift people up at concerts, otherwise we will all cut our veins,” said Senida.


Senidah – Muscles
Source: Youtube/Senidah

(WORLD)

You may also like

Jacobs injured: miss the match with Kerley in...

The destruction, review of the novel by Bret...

MUWI La Rioja Music Fest announces the poster...

Crvena zvezda – Cukaricki final Cup of Serbia...

Palestinians don’t want a ‘good life’ like westerners,...

“In via Salvatore Lo Forte, the last time...

Great Britain, record legal immigration. Sunak: «Numbers too...

Breaking: Sunak and Hunter were at the official...

The official Barbie trailer – MONDO MODA

Xi says no to Putin: I’m doing the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy