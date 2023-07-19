Senior Japanese Diplomat Brutally Attacked in the United States: A Stranger Pushes Him Down, Causing Severe Injuries and Profuse Bleeding

A senior Japanese diplomat was attacked in the United States: he was pushed down by a stranger while walking, injured and bled heavily

Overseas Network, July 19 (Xinhua) – According to a report on July 17 on the Fox 12 website in the United States, in June, a senior Japanese diplomat was attacked by a homeless person in downtown Portland, USA.

The victim is Yuzo Yoshioka, 62, who has been consul general at the Japanese consulate in Portland since March. On June 17, Yoshioka was walking near Southwest Park Avenue when he was suddenly pushed to the ground and injured when his head hit the sidewalk, according to court documents. A local police officer said Yoshioka told him the attacker “push him over for no reason”. When paramedics later arrived to help Yoshioka, the officer observed a profuse flow of blood running down the victim’s back.

It is reported that the suspect is Arissa Robinson, 23, who is a homeless person and is currently being held in prison. Previously, Robinson had a criminal record against Asians, including punching, kicking and choking an elderly Asian man. The investigation into the case is still ongoing, and Yoshioka declined to comment on the case.

This incident highlights the vulnerability and dangers faced by diplomats and foreign officials in foreign countries. It also raises concerns about hate crimes and attacks targeting individuals based on their ethnicity or nationality.

The attack on Yuzo Yoshioka is not an isolated incident. It reflects a broader issue of violence against Asians and the challenges faced by homeless individuals in society. The case also emphasizes the need for stronger measures to protect diplomats and foreign nationals in their host countries.

As the investigation into this case continues, it is crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of foreign diplomats and officials. The incident serves as a reminder for authorities to address the root causes of such attacks and implement effective measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

