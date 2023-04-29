Sensational on L’Isola dei Famosi: Enrico Papi leaves, furious quarrel with Ilary

The indiscretion that has been revealed in these hours is sensational: the co-host could leave his seat as early as Monday evening

What has happened in the last few hours on L’Isola dei Famosi is sensational. According to a rumor from The Pipol Gossip, Enrico Papi would already be ready to leave his chair in co-management with Ilary Blasi from next week. News that, if it were to be confirmed, would be truly sensational because it arrived a few days after the live debut.

A choice that would be linked to a strong quarrel between Enrico Papi and Ilary Blasi herself. In particular, it is emphasized, an episode that would have greatly warmed the spirits. Papi would have snatched the envelope with the name of the eliminated from Blasi’s hands, a choice that would have made Ilary personally angry and cascade the authors, the director and above all the upper floors of Mediaset.

Tempers have warmed up a lot, with further controversy arising from the fierce criticisms and the constant lack of respect in the studio. All this suggests that the farewell could already take place in the episode that will be aired on Monday evening. Until then we will try to recover the tear, but the crisis seems almost incurable and with these conditions the farewell seems inevitable.

April 28 – 5.17pm

