sensitive data on the net, even those of Messina Denaro

There are also the medical tests of the boss Matteo Messina Denaro among the data stolen by hackers during the computer attack against the servers of the Local Health Authority of L’Aquila. Messina Denaro, in fact, has been detained since 17 January 2023 in the maximum security prison of the Abruzzo capital and is being treated for colon cancer. Just the medical data of the boss are among those disseminated on the web by hackerwho are now threatening to attack other local health authorities in the region.





Healthcare paralyzed: Hackers demand ransom

For about 10 days a group of hackers has targeted the ASL of L’Aquila. Approximately 500 gigabytes of sensitive patient data were leaked.

Con i server practically down, services and benefits are paralyzed in the ASL of the province. The ASL executives apologize to the patients for the inconvenience, while the governor of the region Marco Marsilio has declared that he has no intention of paying the ransom demanded by the hackers.

The governor: “We will not pay any ransom”

“We would like to underline that the disclosure of the stolen data constitutes a crime and anyone who downloads files from the dark web commits a crime, so we invite everyone not to open documents illegally released on the net. The ASL and the Region will not pay any ransom requested by hackers,” said the governor Marsilius.





At the moment, the recovery times of the computer system of the ASL of L’Aquila are not known.

However, the reopening of the Cup service for reservations has been announced while radiotherapy should soon be operational again.

The medical tests of the boss Matteo Messina Denaro are also online

In recent days, hackers have released new data packets on the dark web among those stolen during the cyber attack. Among these also the medical examinations of prisoners under the 41 bis regime, including those of the boss Matthew Messina Moneyeven if the medical record has not been stolen.

The hackers have made it known that they are willing to negotiate to return the data in exchange for money. The governor of the Region has clearly stated that he is not willing to pay: “The task force put in place to counter the action of hackers continues in its work, day and night, with the triple objective of minimizing the damage, restoring and prevent further attacks that have been announced,” Marsilio said.

Investigations by the District Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor of L’Aquila are underway.



