Sensor Tower game intelligence shows that since 2017, RPG mobile games have become the mobile game category with the highest user spending in the world for six consecutive years. In the first three quarters of 2022, global RPG mobile game revenue exceeded US$15.6 billion, accounting for 27% of the total global mobile game revenue; as the impact of the new crown epidemic weakened, revenue fell by 13.4% from the same period last year.butRPG mobile games are still the highest-grossing game category in the world.

In 2021, the global revenue of RPG mobile games will increase slightly by 4.8% to US$23.8 billion. However, as the impact of the new crown epidemic on the mobile game market gradually declines, the global revenue of RPG mobile games in the first three quarters of this year will drop by 13.4% compared with the same period last year.

RPG mobile games are most popular in Japan, China and South Korea

In terms of game revenue, Japan, China, and South Korea are the most popular markets for RPG mobile games in the world, contributing US$5.57 billion, US$3.1 billion, and US$2.35 billion in revenue in the first three quarters of 2022, accounting for 71% of global RPG mobile game revenue. Among them, the RPG mobile game revenue in the Japanese market is the highest, and continues to maintain a revenue share of about 35%; the revenue share of RPG mobile games in the Chinese market will drop from 23% in 2020 to 20% in 2022.

Among the different RPG mobile game subcategories, MMORPG, team RPG and puzzle RPG have the strongest ability to attract money. In 2022, the three subcategories will contribute 80% of the total revenue of RPG mobile games. Among them, “Lineage W”, “Saimon Girl” and “Monster Pinball” are the highest-grossing mobile games in the three sub-categories.

IP mobile games lead the global RPG mobile game bestseller list

IP gamification is an important strategy for global popular RPG mobile games to attract users. Since 2020, the vast majority of the top 10 global RPG mobile game revenue rankings are IP mobile games. Among them, the team RPG mobile game “Racing Horse Girl” launched by CyberAgent, through the successful creation of the second-dimensional horse girl IP, won the global RPG mobile game revenue champion in the first three quarters of 2021 and 2022.

With its popular Paradise series of MMORPG mobile games, Korean publisher NCSOFT topped the 2022 RPG mobile game publisher revenue list. Japanese publishers still maintain a leading position in the global RPG mobile game market. Chinese publishers NetEase, 37 Interactive Entertainment and Tencent ranked No. 2, No. 3 and No. 9 respectively on the list.

Sanqi Mutual Entertainment (002555.SZ) Consecutively Won the Overseas Revenue Champion of Chinese RPG Mobile Game Publishers

In the first three quarters of 2022, the doomsday survival-themed RPG mobile game “Puzzles & Survival” attracted nearly 450 million US dollars in overseas markets, ranking first in the overseas revenue list of Chinese RPG mobile games. At the same time, Sanqi Interactive Entertainment, the publisher of “Puzzles & Survival”, also won the overseas revenue champion of Chinese RPG mobile game publishers in 2022 with an overseas RPG mobile game revenue of more than 600 million US dollars.

In the first three quarters of 2022, the overseas App Store and Google Play revenue of RPG mobile games under Youai Huyu, the publisher of “Idle Girl”, exceeded US$200 million, ranking second on the overseas revenue list of RPG mobile game publishers.