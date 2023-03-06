Ruocco: lack of masks, they are asking for field hospitals In particular, a decidedly chaotic situation emerges from the documents, as can be seen from the exchanges that took place between some of the “protagonists” of those moments. “Everything is happening: opinions of the committee that differ from Conte and the minister, second thoughts requested, people called to come here, the world war”, is in fact one of the WhatsApp messages between Giuseppe Ruocco, former secretary general of the Ministry of Health, and an official ministerial. Ruocco, on 29 February 2020 then wrote: “The masks are missing, Conte makes us change the measures for next week (closures/openings) as they hear from the Regions; they ask us to hypothesize field hospitals and related equipment; they ask us guidelines for the sub-intensive management of patients etc etc”.

Mayor Nembro: lobbies have left the premises open The different views on how to manage the situation also emerge from the documents. “I too would have been drastic about restaurants, bars, sports centers, etc. And instead the various lobbies have left them open. Wrong. If you have to intervene, intervene rigidly, otherwise it is useless”, he wrote in fact on the evening of March 3, 2020 in a Whatsapp message the mayor of Nembro Claudio Cancelli, commenting with an entrepreneur in the area on the news, which was circulating, of the establishment of the red zone in Val Seriana.