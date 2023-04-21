sentenced to 20 years Nicolò Passalacqua- breaking latest news

From our correspondent

CROTONE Twenty years and 4 months in prison and 1,350,000 euros in compensation: this is the sentence imposed by the Crotone magistrate on Nicolò Passalacqua, the 23-year-old accused of attempted murder aggravated by premeditation and the futile reasons for the attack on Davide Ferrerio which took place in Crotone on 11 August 2022. The 21-year-old from Bologna, big fan of the rossoblùfrom that day, is in irreversible comaand is hospitalized in a clinic in Bologna.

The decision, with abbreviated procedure, followed the indictment of the prosecutor Pasquale Festa, who had asked for 20 years.

This morning, before the start of the hearing, there was great tension in the courtroom between the two families, that of the young man in a coma and that of the attacker, between which insults and threats flew. Calm returned to the court, thanks to the intervention of the policerequested by Ferrerio’s parents and brother.

Present to the reading of the device also the mayor of Crotone Vincenzo Vocewith the tricolor band, and the delegate of the Province of Crotone, councilor Francesco Sirianniwith the blue band, which they are constituted civil party in the trial against Passalacqua.

"We showed him the signed by David to show how it is reduced – explained the brother Alexander – I think it served to plead our case and show that he is helpless in a hospital bed. I think this gave a niceinput to the sentence». "The state replied, he has not left us alone– commented Giusy Orlando, mother of the victim, after the ruling of the gup—. Some justice has been done. The pain is so excruciating, inhuman, absurd, that I can't think of anything else, because there's nothing. There is simply a boy, whose life was needlessly taken. Now there will be the trial of the principal and her partner. I hope that they too will be sentenced to an exemplary sentence».