sentenced to 60 years in prison

She was sentenced to 60 years of imprisonment the woman accused about a year ago of various crimes, including aggravated murder, for killing a friend of hers, after giving birth, and stealing her newborn baby.









The murder occurred in 2022

The terrible murder has taken place in July of 2022 in San Antonio del Monte, in the department of Sonsonate, El Salvador. Gloria Estefany Ramírez Carías, a 21-year-old nursing student at the time, had for a few weeks lost the baby which he was expecting, due to some health complications.









She then decided to invite her friend and peer, Victoria Karina Hernandez Callejas, a girl seven months pregnantunder the guise of a prenatal check.

A police car in El Salvador, in a file image









Once in the house, Gloria would induced labor to her friendforcing her to give birth and then killing her and stealing her baby, passing it off as his own.

Gloria’s arrest

When the victim stopped answering his cell phone, without even showing up for work, the parents they sounded the alarm and the police immediately started the investigation.

In a short time it was discovered that the 21-year-old murderer had then gone with a man to the Jorge Mazzini hospital in Sonsonate, where he would try to register the newborn as his owntelling staff that she gave birth at home.









However, the doctors did not believe the story of the young woman, and decided to inform the authorities. The policemen then arrived at the girl’s house, where they found Victoria’s lifeless bodythen proceeding to arrest the student.

The sentence imposed on the young woman

According to local laws, Gloria Estefany Ramírez Carías was arrested with the aggravated murder charges, aggravated attempted murder charges, and feigned pregnancy or childbirth.





After several months the trial was heldwhich lasted six days, in which 27 witnesses participated and in which expert and documentary evidence was presented by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.









In a short time, and without much doubt, the young student was sentenced to 60 years in prison: 45 for aggravated homicide, 13 for attempted aggravated homicide and two for simulated pregnancy or childbirth.







