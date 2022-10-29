Listen to the audio version of the article

It was a real massacre that took place during a Halloween party in the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul. According to the latest toll provided by the authorities, the death toll in the throng that broke out in Seoul during the Halloween celebrations has risen to 120. Another 100 people are reported to be injured. The images of the incident show dozens of people lying on the ground with rescuers desperately trying to revive them by practicing heart massage. The victims would have been crushed in the crowd.

The bodies of the victims of the tragic accident in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Yelim LEE / AFP)

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise as rescuers continue to transport the injured to hospitals.