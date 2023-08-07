Home » Seoul, after the extreme heat, the typhoon: the government decides to evacuate thousands of Scouts due to the incoming storm
Seoul, after the extreme heat, the typhoon: the government decides to evacuate thousands of Scouts due to the incoming storm

BEIJING – First the extreme heat, then the typhoon. The world gathering of scouts in South Korea is turning into an odyssey. “There will be an early departure for all the participants”, the organizers said this morning. The meeting will therefore end sooner than expected. Due to typhoon Khanun which should hit the country on Thursday morning, with strong winds (up to 154 kilometers per hour) and rain.

