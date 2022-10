SEUL – The president of the South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning after that in the celebrations of Halloween 153 people were killed in a vibrant nightlife area of ​​the capital Only. Yoon expressed his condolences to the victims, mostly teenagers and people in their 20s, and his wishes for a speedy recovery to the many injured in one of South Korea’s worst disasters and one of the deadliest crowds in the world in decades. .