Seoul, large military exercises with the US start in response to North Korea's nuclear threat

Seoul, large military exercises with the US start in response to North Korea’s nuclear threat

The most impressive since 2018. South Korea and the United States began their “Ulchi Freedom Shield” this morning, the summer military exercises, against the nuclear threat of the neighboring North of Kim Jong-un. Trying to simulate a possible North Korean attack, and how to repel it. Maneuvers that Pyongyang instead considers evidence for a future invasion.

“The importance of this exercise is to re-establish the alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States and to consolidate the joint defense structure,” said the South Korean Ministry of Defense.

