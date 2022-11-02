Listen to the audio version of the article

The North Korea fired about 100 artillery rounds in the maritime “buffer zone” of the Sea of ​​Japan. This was reported by the Seoul military, cited by Yonhap, according to which the Nation led by the leader Kim Jong-un fired artillery shells in the Sea of ​​Japan after launching at least 17 ballistic missiles and other types of carriers in just 7 hours. In detail – as reported by the Joint Staff Command of Seoul, providing the latest bulletin on Pyongyang’s extraordinary military activities – 4 short-range ballistic missiles (Serbian) ended up in the Yellow Sea after being launched from the province of Pyongyang around 6:51 local time (22.51 on Tuesday in Italy).

The response of the South Korean army

The South Korean army claimed to have launched, for its part, 3 precision missiles in waters “near the Northern Limit Line at a distance corresponding to the area” where those tested today from the North ended up, never so close to territorial waters. The operations, the Joint Staff Command added in a note, showed that Seoul intends to respond “firmly against any kind of provocation”.

The answer came closely from the very heavy judgment expressed by the South Korean army which denounced the North Korean launches, including one defined as “intolerable” and ended up in an area close to the southern territorial waters for the first time since the division. of the peninsula in two parts, which took place over 70 years ago.

The beginning of hostilities

At the beginning of the day, in fact, the North launched at least three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, of which one that departed from the Wonsan area flew across the de facto maritime border with South Korea, according to the Seoul survey.

One of the three short-range ballistic missiles fell into the sea 26 kilometers south of the maritime border, in an area 57 km east of the eastern city of Sokcho and 167 km north-west of the island of Ulleung. headed right for the island before ending up in internationals, prompting local authorities to a rare air alert.