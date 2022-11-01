Home World Seoul, police calls 4 hours before Halloween tragedy: “People will die here”
World

Seoul, police calls 4 hours before Halloween tragedy: “People will die here”

by admin
Seoul, police calls 4 hours before Halloween tragedy: “People will die here”

BEIJING – The first call four hours before the tragedy. At 18.34 on Saturday evening, the 112 switchboard, the number of South Korean police emergencies, receives the first report on the danger of the situation that was creating in the alley of Itaewon, in Seoul, where 156 young people who rushed there to celebrate will be crushed and die Halloween.

See also  The United States and Britain grab French orders to help Australia build nuclear submarines and Western allies expose "plastic brotherhood" | France | United States | Australia_Sina Technology

You may also like

Israel: Lapid and Netanyahu go head to head...

Pope Francis’ trip to Bahrain amid the tensions...

G20, the US: “We are still working on...

Hundreds of new products, new technologies and services...

Vanity Fair and ProPublica investigation into the origin...

Migrants, boat capsizes in the Aegean Sea: dozens...

The English word of the year is “permacrisis”,...

Bolsonaro remains silent, supporters block 20-state highway with...

“Permacrisis” is the 2022 word for the Collins...

US Supreme Court blocks delivery of Trump’s tax...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy