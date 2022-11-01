Home World Seoul police ignored 11 emergency calls. The last a few minutes before the Halloween massacre: “I think I’ll be crushed.” The authorities apologize
Seoul police ignored 11 emergency calls. The last a few minutes before the Halloween massacre: "I think I'll be crushed." The authorities apologize

Seoul police ignored 11 emergency calls. The last a few minutes before the Halloween massacre: "I think I'll be crushed." The authorities apologize

“The people going up and down in that alley seem very precarious. People can’t get off and others keep getting pushed up, it seems people can get crushed at any moment. I just got out, there is so much crowd, I think police control is necessary. ‘ The records of the 11 emergency calls arrived hours before the Halloween massacre in Seoul and ignored by the police have traced the scenario of an announced massacre, the one that took place in Itaewon, the nightlife district, and which instead could be avoided by saving the lives of 156 very young people.

It was 6:34 pm last Saturday when a first phone call came to 112, the emergency number of the South Korean police, and already signaled the extreme danger of the alley near the Hamilton Hotel, urging the intervention of the agents. The criticality of the abnormal influx of people and the crowd that was forming had therefore been denounced well in advance. The last request for help, at 10:11 pm, a few minutes before the start of the massacre, ended with a dramatic omen: “I think I will be crushed, there is panic.”

For 11 times the operator had reassured about the immediate arrival of the police, who arrived en masse only after the disaster occurred. Interior and Security Minister Lee Sang-min asked for forgiveness for the tragedy: “As a minister of the relevant authorities, I offer my humble apologies to the people for the incident,” he said in a parliamentary session.

But it fell to national police chief Yoon Hee-keun to take full responsibility, at a press conference in the morning and at the parliamentary hearing in the afternoon. “It has been confirmed that there were multiple emergency reports to 112 warning about the gravity of the situation at the scene just before the incident,” Yoon said, adding in a bureaucratic tone that “it is believed that the response on the field with respect to the management of emergency calls was insufficient ».

The printouts and transcripts of the 11 phone calls were made available to parliamentarians, eventually ending up in the media. For the first post-pandemic Halloween party it is estimated that around 100,000 people had reached Itaewon, but as this was not an official event with a designated organizer, neither police nor local authorities were in charge of crowd management. Police reported Monday that 137 officers had been deployed in Itaewon, fewer than the 200 initially indicated, with another 6,500 instead engaged in a protest in Seoul in which about 25,000 people had participated, according to local media. District authorities did not deploy security patrols with an astounding explanation: Halloween was “an anniversary” rather than “a festival,” which would have otherwise required an official crowd control plan.

