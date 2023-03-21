The capital of South Korea will get a new tourist attraction – a ferris wheel in the shape of a ring.

Izvor: Seoul Metropolitan Government

The city authorities of the city of Seoul have announced a project that will undoubtedly be not only a local, but also a world tourist attraction – the “Seoul Ring”, a kind of Ferris wheel that will adorn the skyline of the capital of South Korea.

This spokeless Ferris wheel will be located in Hanul Park, Sangam-dong neighborhood, a former landfill by the Han River, which has a beautiful view of the city and is now used for environmental projects. Accordingly, the Seoul Ring will be powered by energy from renewable sources, and when completed in 2025, it will become the largest Ferris wheel of its kind in the world, with a height of 180 meters.

In a press release, the city authorities state that the location of the future attraction was also chosen due to its proximity to the North Korean border, which is only 30 kilometers from the construction site by air: “Since the park is geographically close to North Korea, the city administration will concentrate its aspiration and desire for a unified Korea and national unity on the Ring”.

Spokeless panoramic wheels are a relatively new phenomenon. Usually, these attractions have an internal structure that ensures structural integrity and through which the wheel rotates, however, in recent years, the development of technologies has allowed the cabins to move without it.

When it is finished, The Seoul ring will have 36 cabins, each of which will be able to accommodate a maximum of 25 people. If it works at full capacity, the attraction will be able to accommodate more than 11,000 people per day.

Currently, with a height of 145 meters, the tallest Ferris wheel without spokes is located in China‘s Shandong Province, while the tallest classic Ferris wheel is located in Dubai, and is 250 meters high.