(LaPresse) A South Korean art student, Noh Huyn-soo, he ate a banana which was part of the “WE” exhibition of theItalian artist Maurizio Cattelanexhibited at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul.

The banana was taped to the wall with duct tape.

The young man justified himself by saying of to be hungry. The student then reattached the peel to the wall with the same tape. The banana was later replaced. (LaPresse)