About 50 people are in cardiac arrest and some are feared to have died after being crushed by a large crowd advancing down a narrow street during the first Halloween celebrations in the capital Seoul. The BBC added that firefighters said there were 81 reports of “shortness of breath” and that a mob was reported. There were reportedly 100,000 people in the area celebrating the first outdoor Halloween event without masks since the pandemic.

Choi Cheon-sik, a National Fire Agency official, said about 100 people were injured during the wave of crowds in the Itaewon recreation district and that about 50 are being treated for cardiac arrest. Choi said people are believed to have been crushed after a large crowd began pushing into a narrow alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party venue in Seoul. He said more than 400 emergency workers from across the nation, including virtually all personnel available in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the wounded. Officials did not immediately release a death toll.

[Breaking] Nightmare in #Itaewon. Current status is that over 50 people have collapsed and possible multiple fatalities due to overcrowding during the Halloween festivities. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/NhvVqnHlkl — allkpop (@allkpop) October 29, 2022

Videos circulated on social media showed several rescuers performing CPR simultaneously on people scattered on the street. Police also confirmed that dozens of people were resuscitated on the streets of Itaewon, while many more were taken to nearby hospitals.

A local police officer said he was informed that a stampede had occurred in the streets of Itaewon, where crowds of people had gathered for Halloween celebrations. The officer requested anonymity, saying details of the incident were still under investigation. According to some local media, the crush came after large numbers of people rushed to a bar in Itaewon after hearing that an unidentified celebrity had gone there.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol released a statement calling on officials to ensure swift treatment of the injured and review the safety of party venues. He also instructed the Ministry of Health to rapidly deploy disaster relief teams and secure beds in nearby hospitals to treat the injured.