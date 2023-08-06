Seoul: with young people beyond solitude

The announcement of hope beyond the unbridled competition of the metropolis, the demographic winter, the need for creative solutions to reopen dialogue with Pyongyang. Thus a few months ago the archbishop of Seoul Peter Chung Soon-taick told «Mondo e Missione» the challenge of the presence of the Church in the Asian metropolis officially chosen today by Pope Francis as the venue for WYD 2027.

From Lisbon where WYD 2023 concluded today, Pope Francis officially announced that Seoul in 2027 will be the next venue for this appointment. More than thirty years after the only precedent of 1995 WYD will therefore return to Asia. We had already talked about Seoul as a possible venue for the next WYD but also about the challenges of the Church’s presence today in this great metropolis January 2023 issue of “Mondo e Missione” in this interview with Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick which we reproduce below.

It is perhaps the metropolis of Asia that has turned the spotlight the most in recent years. From the rhythms of K-pop to the success of the TV series, Seoul has broken into homes around the world. Including the contradictions of this metropolis of 10 million inhabitants, which symbolically brought out the death of 158 young people in the Halloween crowd.

But also for the Church, South Korea has long been a significant place: for years it was the Catholic community of records, the one that was growing at a rate unimaginable in other areas of the world. And even today that its faithful have settled around 11.3% of the population, the Korean Church remains a vital reality, which gives the rest of Asia missionaries and precious support. Yet even in Seoul the Christian presence feels the need for a change of pace. Above all, his archbishop Monsignor Peter Chung Soon-taick – a 61-year-old Carmelite – who was called in 2021 by the Pope to lead this Church by meeting the challenges of the great metropolis is convinced of this.

Archbishop Chung, what does it mean to be bishop in a metropolis of over 10 million inhabitants?

“In the metropolis there are advantages and disadvantages, even for a Christian community. Among the opportunities is the greater ease of moving and meeting; people’s lifestyles are more similar, for better or for worse. This makes it easier to imagine projects and initiatives. But the metropolises also have the face of loneliness, a problem that also affects young people a lot in Seoul. The suicide rate is high, fueled by strong social competition. In the big city it is easier to feel like a loser, depressed, lonely».

And what do these solitudes say to the Church?

“That we have to go out and find these people. We cannot wait for them in our churches. We must get close and accompany them. In Seoul we have already started a path for some years to reach young people who no longer go to school. They are largely people who have lost their way. Well, this ministry is an example of what I mean when I say that we need to go out and look for those who feel alone”.

When you entered as archbishop, you wanted to be accompanied by a group of young people. Why?

“In Korea, the number of young people is shrinking sharply. Compared to twenty years ago they have decreased by a quarter. We have the lowest birth rate in the world: according to official statistics, just 0.8 children per couple, even less than Japan. It’s a big challenge.”

Is it the reason why even in the Korean Catholic communities young people are decreasing today?

“It’s not the only one, there are others too. For example: many Korean students, starting from elementary school, end up sucked into the vortex of competition to win a place in the best universities, the gateway to the most qualified jobs. Even among Catholic parents today there are those who discourage them from participating in ecclesial activities, to attend extra-curricular courses and study more and more”.

What to do then?

“We need a turning point for our youth ministry. This is why we want to bring World Youth Day to Seoul in 2027. We are presenting our candidacy to be the diocese that will host the world gathering with the Pope in the edition following this year’s in Lisbon”.

How would hosting a WYD in Seoul help you?

«It is an event that is not born and ends in the space of a handful of days: it is a journey. Its preparation could become an excellent opportunity to bring young people together around a project, making them protagonists. And even once it’s finished, it would be nice to share what we have experienced with everyone: it would become a missionary opportunity to make the values ​​of the Gospel known in our society”.

In the meantime, however, young people from all over the world are looking to Korea for other reasons: music, TV series…

«Yes, it’s true: K-culture today attracts many young people and this could also become an interesting card for us. Of course, its values ​​are not Catholic ones; but this Korea which asserts itself in the world of music, art and entertainment is a face of our country. It is up to us to know how to use it to make Jesus known, what we really care about”.

And which face of Korea would you like to reveal to those who look at your country from afar?

“Respect for other people, respect for the elderly: these are attitudes that have been rooted in the Korean mentality for thousands of years. Even before my country knew Christianity, it was said here that man is heaven: every life is as precious as the divine».

What has Covid-19 represented for Seoul?

«Three years ago, when the pandemic arrived from China, we were well protected. Last year, however, Covid-19 spread a lot, albeit with less serious cases. As a Church today we have to deal with the sharp decline in the attendance of the faithful at Mass. After the lockdown only about 70% of the faithful returned to the celebrations. Many have convinced themselves that watching a rite on TV is enough, but this is not going to Mass. Making it understood is another challenge we have before us».

As archbishop of Seoul you are also apostolic administrator of Pyongyang, where the Catholic Church has been canceled since the rise of the communist regime: how do you see relations with North Korea?

«Since the Singapore summit between then US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un failed three years ago, Pyongyang has severed relations with all countries and especially with Korea of the South. Before that there had been some contact: we too as a Church had been able to send aid. Now everything is blocked, we have no access”.

And in this situation, what can the apostolic administrator of Pyongyang do?

«Today practically nothing. But in the face of any possibility that arises I will do my best to reopen the doors. I also hope to be able to help Pope Francis visit North Korea. He has repeated many times that he would like to go there. And even Pyongyang has said that he would welcome it. They are two parties that say the same thing: they just have to meet».

In recent months, however, tensions and missile tests in Pyongyang have grown.

“We need to think creatively to bring North Korea back to opening its doors. Some bishops in South Korea have serious doubts about the sanctions that the United States and other countries have imposed on Pyongyang for many years. They made people’s lives more difficult, without preventing the government from continuing to arm itself. Another way has to be found. If we stopped looking at them as enemies what would happen? Isn’t that maybe they would change too?’

Many years have passed since the war, but the wounds struggle to heal.

«The war has never ended, only a ceasefire has been in force for seventy years. But we desperately need reconciliation. We are the same people, the same nation, we have the same history. As archdiocese of Seoul we keep this attention alive: we have a special committee for peace and reconciliation which has the task of exploring every way to connect, communicate and help the North”.

Could it also become a model for the Churches of Europe, called today to rethink their commitment to peace?

«I don’t know if it’s a model: we haven’t achieved the most important fruit, reunification. The underlying principle, however, is the same everywhere: let us recognize each other as human beings. It is the humanity of the other that war destroys. And it is the reason that must push us to work to stop every war”.

Carmelite bishop

Archbishop of Seoul since December 2021, Peter Chung Soon-taick was born in Daegu in 1961. He studied engineering before entering religious life in the Discalced Carmelite order. A priest since 1992, a biblical scholar, he was a member of the general curia of his order before being appointed auxiliary bishop of Seoul at the age of 52 alongside Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung.

