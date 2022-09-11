Listen to the audio version of the article

“21 years later, we keep alive the memory of the precious lives that were stolen from us at Ground Zero, Shanksville and the Pentagon. Jill and I are close to families who have lost their loved ones and are still suffering. We will never forget ». Joe Biden writes on Twitter on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The president takes part in the commemorations of the Pentagon attacks, where a minute of silence is observed at 9.37 am, the time of the crash of the American Airlines Boeing 757. All 64 passengers on the plane died in the impact, including the terrorists, and 125 people who were in the Defense Department building.

The attack on the “Maga” movement

A few hours earlier, again on Twitter, the US president wrote: “The Maga forces are determined to bring this country back to an America where there is no right of choice, right to privacy, right to contraception, right to marry those you love. “. The target is obviously the Republican extremist supporters of Donald Trump indicated with the acronym of the tycoon’s slogan “Make America Great Again”. The president of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, in the meantime responds to the statements of the US vice president Kamala Harris who had defined the judges as a group of activists. “Simply because people disagree with an opinion cannot question the legitimacy of the court,” he said.