(LaPresse) – The area where the twin towers of the World Trade Center once stood in New York have been lit up to commemorate the attacks of September 11, 2001. Two powerful rays that can be seen kilometers away from dusk to dawn, they honor the lives lost in the attacks 22 years ago. (Ap/LaPresse)

September 11, 2023 – Updated September 11, 2023, 08:02

