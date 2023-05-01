Serbia and BiH in the third hat for the draw of the European Championship in handball | Sports

Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina are in the third hat in the draw for the Euro, and Germany from the second hat stands out as a particularly awkward potential rival, as well as the superpowers that are in the first hat.

Source: Promo/Handball Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Serbia and BiH will receive rivals in the European Championship at the draw in Dusseldorf, which will be held on May 10 at 5:45 p.m., and the “eagles” and “dragons” will have a tough job to pass the group stage because they are placed in the third hat.

For now, one part of the draw is already known, since each group got one team that will play in it, so Germany will play in Group A in Dusseldorf and Berlin, Croatia in Group B in Mannheim, Iceland in Group C in Munich, and Iceland in Group D. in Berlin Norway in Group E in Mannheim Sweden, Denmark will play in Group F in Munich.

This is the composition of the hat:

Hat 1: Sweden, Spain, Denmark, France, Norway, Iceland

Hat 2: Germany, Holland, Slovenia, Hungary, Portugal, Austria

Hat 3: Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Poland, Czech Republic

Hat 4: Switzerland, Romania, Montenegro, Greece, Georgia, Faroe Islands

Six groups of four teams will be drawn, and the two first-placed teams from each group go to the second stage. Then, two groups of six teams will be formed, from which the two first-placed teams will go to the semi-finals, and the third will go to the fight for fifth place, which could lead to a place at the Olympic Games.

Source: Ivica Veselinov/© MN press, all rights reserved

Serbia is chasing the very place that leads to the Olympic Games in Paris, and the Serbian team showed through the qualifiers by winning over Norway on their home field that they can deal with the best.

“Dragons”, on the other hand, can hardly qualify for the Olympic Games, but the triumph over Slovenia, which is in the second hat, shows that no one should underestimate them.

