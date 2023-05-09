Serbia and Croatia in the Eurosong final | Fun

The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest is over, and here’s who we’ll see in the final.

Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest/RTS / Printscreen

The first semi-final night of the Eurovision Song Contest was held tonight in Liverpool, and the audience had the opportunity to meet the performers and watch a number of different performances.

To the fans of this music competition, to Europe, but also to the whole world the first 15 contestants presented themselves, while Serbian candidate Luke Black performed his track “Samo mi se spava” in third place. His performance delighted everyone, especially the specific performance that accompanied the song. Let us remind you that the Serbian representative dedicated his performance to the tragic victims of the massacre at the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” and in the vicinity of Mladenovac.

Neighboring Croatia also made it to the finals, presented by members of the band Let 3 with the song “Mama ŠČ”.

The first night is over, and we are looking at these 10 countries in the finals:

Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, Norway.

This is how Luka celebrated:



Check out tonight’s performances:

I Luke: