Nikola Jokić will play again against Janis Adetokumba, this time in the jerseys of the national team.

Spectacle before the World Cup, Nikola Jokić vs Janisa Adetokumba in the jerseys of the national team! Confirmation has arrived that it will Serbia to participate in the Akropolis Cup in Athens and will play there against the selections of Greece and Italy from August 8 to 10. All this as part of preparations for the World Championship (from August 25 to September 10).

The tournament will open with a clash between Serbia and Greece on August 8, a day later the Serbian team will play Italy and it will be an opportunity for some kind of revenge. It is known that the Azzurri knocked out the Eagles at the previous European Championship. Finally, on August 10, the Greeks and Italians will compete, and after that, Janis and his teammates will travel to Abu Dhabi, where they will play against America and Germany.

Mundobasket is held in three countries, Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. The team of Svetislav Pešić still does not know in which of the three countries they will be placed, since the draw for the competition is on April 29. As a reminder, Serbia defeated Greece in Belgrade at the end of August last year (100:94) in the World Cup qualifiers. In that match, Jokić scored 29 points and Janis 40 points, in the end that triumph was of great importance for Serbia’s passage to the world‘s biggest exhibition. This is what that match looked like:

