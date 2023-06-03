Home » Serbia basketball in the quarter-finals of the World Championship | Sport
World

Three more steps to gold!

Source: Profimedia/BELGA PHOTO TOM GOYVAERTS

The Serbian national team in 3×3 basketball directly entered the quarterfinals of the World Championship in Vienna, because on Saturday it achieved two more victories in Group A, against Germany (21:14) and Brazil (21:17), thus “certifying” a great performance in group stage. In that round of the competition, the “eagles” did not experience a single defeat!

The first match of the day was played by the Serbian national team against Germany. Serbia dominated from the start, leading 3:0, then 6:1. The Germans reduced it to 5:7, so Majstorović made it 11:8 with a double, and then to 12:8. Stojačić scored a double for 15:9, and a minute later Majstorović scored for 18:10. Branković was fouled and was safe twice (20:10). The Germans chased the connection, and Majstorović scored from the penalty line – 21:14.

In the second match of the day, against Brazil, the South Americans took a 3:0 lead, but Branković hit a double, then a throw, and soon we were 9:4 after Stojačić’s double. Brazil came close six minutes before the end at 10:13, but the Serbian team quickly raised it to 16:10. Again, the Brazilians reduced the score to 13:16, but the boys were excellent even after the two rivals (17:20), so that the great Stojačić brought victory and direct placement in the quarterfinals.

The Serbian national team will play its quarterfinal match on Saturday, June 3 at 9:40 p.m., and its opponent will be the Austrian national team. Whoever wins that match will play in the semi-finals against the better team from the match between Latvia and the Netherlands.

