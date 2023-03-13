Serbian water polo players beat Spain and qualified for the World Cup

Source: MN Press

The Serbian water polo team defeated Spain, the world champion, 14:13. With that success, our selection placed on World Cup in Los Angeles! Uroš Stevanović’s team achieved the biggest triumph since five months ago succeeded Dejan Savić and started a new era of “dolphins”. The big victory was achieved on five-pointers, after the “dolphins” failed to defend a two-goal advantage (9:7) with two minutes left in the end. Nevertheless, the miraculous turnaround of our team will be remembered, which will provide great motivation for the further challenges of this generation.

Considering that a win on fives brings two points, and a loss one, Serbia could say that it is a safe traveler to Los Angeles, to the end of the World Cup, because after a day of rest, it plays against the weaker Georgia. The final tournament will be played in California from June 30 to July 2.

Perhaps even more important than the victory is how it was achieved, because Spain led by as much as 5:0, and then Stevanović’s players managed to forget the first 12 minutes of the match and go into halftime tied with the opponent, 5:5. Viktor Rašović was the first to hit the Spanish net in that period, he was joined by the nimble Đorđe Lazić, the twice great Dušan Mandić and 12 seconds before the end of that part of the game Marko Radulović.

In the second half, goals for Serbia were scored by Strahinja Rašović and Vuk Milojević and with those goals they equalized the result, and then Dušan Mandić surprised Loria with his trademark, screw, for the first lead of the Serbian team – 8:7. When, three minutes before the end, Nemanja Ubović knocked the ball into the net after a great pass from Đorđe Vučinić, it seemed that everything was over. It was a series of “dolphins” 9:2, but still it was not the end. Bustos scored first and 69 seconds before the end, Sanahuja equalized. Serbia had two attacks, Spain one, but without success.

After three series, the result was tied. Then Serbian coach Stevanović replaced Mitrović and it was a winning move, Mišović deflected Munariz’s shot and such an advantage was not lost. Strahinja Rašović took the lead 13:12, Kabanas equalized and Drašović routinely scored for an important triumph.

For the second time, Branislav Mitrović was recognized as the best player of the match. The first time was after the triumph over Montenegro. “It’s nice to beat the world champion, especially since we got up after another weak start. We have to work on that. We had three strong rivals in three days. The day of rest is coming so we can finish against Georgia in the desired way,” Mitrović said.

Spain – Serbia 13:14 (3:0, 2:5, 2:2, 2:2- 4:5)

Morača pool. Referees: Colombo (Italy), Peris (Croatia), Player more: Spain 9 (3), Serbia 7 (2).

Spain: Aguirre, Munariz 1, Barroso 2, Sanahuja 4, De Toro, Biel, Famera 1, Cabanas, Taul, Perone, Malarac 1, Bustos, Lorio. Selector: Martin.

Serbia: Mišović, Mandić 3, S. Rašović 1, Ranđelović, Lazić 1, Radulović 1, Drašović, V. Rašović 1, Stanojević, Ubović 1, Milojević 1, Vučinić, Mitrović. Selector: Stevanović

Scorers from the boxes: Perone, Sanahuja, Barroso, Cabanas for Spain and Mandić, Milojević, Vučinić, S. Rašović and Drašović for Serbia.

Ranking: Spain 10, Serbia 8, Greece and Montenegro 6, Georgia 3, Australia without points.