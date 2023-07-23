Serbia beat the Czech Republic by 57 points in Nis | Sports

“Orlići” made a masterful start to the European Basketball Championship, which is held in Niš.

The Serbian under-18 basketball team had a strong start to the European Championship in Nis after defeating the Czech Republic. “Orlići” were better than their peers by 57 points, so the match ended with the result: 113:56 (39:8, 28:13, 26:17, 20:17). It turns out that the advantage could have been even bigger if our team had not “put on the brakes” in the last quarter when everything was decided.

The match was delayed due to a leak in the “Chair” hall, so our basketball players had to wait for the parquet to dry and for the Greeks and Italians to take the field again, but even that did not disturb them. The parquet was well cleaned before the start of the “match of the day” in Niš and in the end there were no new problems, so Serbia confidently showed that it is rightly one of the favorites in the tournament, especially with the support of the fans.

The most effective player in Nenad Stefanović’s team was Filip Jović, who scored 22 points “from the bench”, while Bogoljub Marković had only one point less. Pavle Nikolić was also great with 16 points, Nikola Topić added 13, while Mitar Bošnjaković was in double figures with 10 points. As for the Czechs, only Jakub Simonek scored double-digit points (11).

Serbia will play its next match tomorrow at 20:30 against Finland, and we hope that the storm will not cause us a problem like it did this Saturday in Niš when heavy rain fell on the city.

