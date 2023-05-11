Serbia can be left without a place in the Euroleague Partizan and Zvezda are not guaranteed places Sport

This season, Serbia proved to everyone that it deserves two places in the Euroleague. Loud reinforcements, great games, the most victories and by far the most fans, all of that was given by our two biggest clubs to this competition. However, next season they can remain without competition in the elite!

Source: MN Press

It’s over Euroleague for Serbian clubs. She finished the competition first Red Star which, with many ups and downs, eventually finished the competition as tenth in the regular part of the competition with two victories less than Fener and Žagiris, who entered the Top 8, and one victory less than ninth-ranked Baskonia.

Partisan with a great game in the second part of the league part of the season, reached the sixth place with 20 wins, led with 2:0 against the big Real Madrid, was on the threshold of passing on, and then they fell for a provocation and everything turned around. After injuries, suspensions and tensions, Real turned around and went on, so Kaunas will be watching “El Clasico” in the semi-finals.

Of course, the season is not over for the “eternals”, we have to fight for the title in the ABA league first, and only the one who wins the trophy will have a safe place in the elite next year. Which practically means that Serbia can be left without a place in the elite!

ALMOST OUR PLACES GRANTED!



See description SERBIA REMAINS WITHOUT EUROLIGUE? IT’S POSSIBLE! Partizan and Zvezda are afraid, there are only 3 places left, and here’s who would steal them! Hide description Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 14

1 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 14

2 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 14

3 / 14 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 14

4 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 14

5 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 14

6 / 14 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 14

7 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 14

8 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 14

9 / 14 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 14

10 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 14

11 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 14

12 / 14 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 14

13 / 14 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 14

14 / 14

Out of 18 places in the next edition of the Euroleague, 15 have been divided so far! And Barcelona, ​​Baskonia, Real Madrid, Olympiakos, Panathinaikos, Maccabi, Efes, Fenerbahce, Olympia Milano, Zalgiris, Bayern and Aswell have the license, which means that 12 places are already occupied. That’s what Alba is going to, who has a multi-year “special invitation” and it’s a question of the season when she will go turn into a permanent place. The fourteenth participant of the next season is Monaco with another “special invitation” that lasts from year to year, and only the 15th place is deserved on the field and will be won by Gran Canaria, which is with the captain Oliver Stević won Eurocup. Three vacancies remain, of which two are “special invitations” for the team selected by the Euroleague, and one goes to the ABA league, although this place is also managed as a phased “special invitation”.

NOBODY GUARANTEES PARTISANS AND STARS!



See description SERBIA REMAINS WITHOUT EUROLIGUE? IT’S POSSIBLE! Partizan and Zvezda are afraid, there are only 3 places left, and here’s who would steal them! Hide description Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 9

1 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 9

2 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 9

3 / 9 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 9

4 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 9

5 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 9

6 / 9 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 9

7 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 9

8 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 9

9 / 9 AD

One place in the ABA league does not have to be vacant for some of the Serbian teams. We have already seen and The future and Cedevita (admittedly then Zagreb) as they play the Euroleague, and surely these two teams have no intention of surrendering the white flag and allowing the Serbian teams that dominated the regular part of the season to easily get their hands on the cup and a place in the European elite. Even if Crvena zvezda or Partizan win the ABA league, the team that fails to do so would be left at the mercy of the bureaucrats from the Euroleague, who then have to award those two spots to whoever they want.

MOST WINS, MOST FANS, LEAST RIGHTS

Crvena zvezda and Partizan have brought Serbia 37 victories in the Euroleague this season, the most of any country that has two representatives. The Turks with Fenerhace and Efes have 36 victories, the Greeks Olympiakos and Panathinaikos brought 35 victories, the French Monaco and Aswell 29, and the Italian teams Olympia from Milan and Virtus also have 29 triumphs.

As for the audience, there is no need to waste words. Partizan had over 300,000 fans in “Belgrade Arena” during the regular part of the competition, about 350,000 when two matches with Real are added, while Red Star had an average of over 7,000 fans in “Pionir”, which is a total of more than 120,000 people. Overall, it is in Belgrade over 450,000 people watched the Euroleague this season, and if Crvena Zvezda really moves to the “Arena” next season, that number could easily reach 600,000.

It is clear that Belgrade is a city of basketball. Everyone was delighted with both Final Fours in the capital of Serbia, and Partizan and Zvezda regularly fill the pages of foreign media and delight basketball Europe. However, in mid-May, they don’t know what awaits them next season.

HOW MANY PLACES ARE THERE AND WHO WANTS THEM?



See description SERBIA REMAINS WITHOUT EUROLIGUE? IT’S POSSIBLE! Partizan and Zvezda are afraid, there are only 3 places left, and here’s who would steal them! Hide description Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 14

1 / 14 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 14

2 / 14 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 14

3 / 14 AD Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 14

4 / 14 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 14

5 / 14 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 14

6 / 14 AD Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 14

7 / 14 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 14

8 / 14 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 14

9 / 14 AD Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 14

10 / 14 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 14

11 / 14 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 14

12 / 14 AD Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 14

13 / 14 Source: ProfimediaNo. picture: 14

14 / 14

Since the Russian will certainly not be there next season, there are now three vacant places in the next edition of the Euroleague. One goes to the ABA and we will hope that some of the Serbian clubs will take the ticket for the next season, and then there will be two “wild cards”.

Of this year’s Euroleague champions, they do not have a place in the next season’s 18 Partizan, Red Star, Virus and Valencia. Valencia is the closest to losing him first of all because with Gran Canaria we already have four Spanish teams in the Euroleague next season. Virtus has already started bombastically announcing reinforcements. and the reason for that is precisely to convince the Euroleague to leave them in the competition for the next season as well.

However, the Euroleague does not hide that they want the team from Paris in the competition, they also want to push London, which played in the Eurocup this year, to the first rank of European basketball, and Dubai is ready to offer huge money for a place in the Euroleague, although there is no league or team. However, money would easily “iron” it out.

AND WHAT NOW?

We will watch ABA and cheer for ours. It is up to our clubs to win the cup and secure the Euroleague in Belgrade next season, and then we will see how the situation with the two remaining places will unfold.

One thing is certain, and that is that we deserve those two places. Monaco and Aswell, with by far the weakest visits in the Euroleague last season, are already safe, Panathinaikos, which violated financial regulations and has been at the bottom of the table for several seasons, is also not worried about a place in the elite. The Turks have two places, the Spaniards even four, the Italians two, although it is difficult to evaluate Serie A as stronger than the ABA league. The Turks fared worse than Serbia in the Euroleague this season, so there is no question that Efes or Fenerbahce are afraid.

Crvena zvezda and Partizan on May 11, as things stand formally, can also remain without the Euroleague. Nothing new, European basketball is going the old way, and in Belgrade and Serbia it’s just that they still love basketball. And what they decide, they decide.