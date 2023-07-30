Serbia, champion of Europe, statement by Predrag Danilović Sports

President of the Basketball Association of Serbia on the success of the Eagles at the European Championship

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

“Top result, all the best to them. I would like to thank the city of Niš, the people who participated in the organization, they did a perfect job. Thank you to the wonderful audience, which certainly gave the boys strength. Of course, above all and above all – thank you to the players, the coach , the coaching staff, Milenko Tepić, the vice president of the Basketball Association, Aca Bućan, who put together the team excellently, coach Stefanović, they did a phenomenal job. This will stay with the boys for the rest of their lives. I am most sincerely happy for them when I see that they are so sincerely happy.” Danilovic said.

“The match was phenomenal, the Spanish team is terrible, they have great kids. This is our great generation, I hope they will have space in their clubs to play,” added the first man of Serbian basketball. When asked if he sees any of the golden juniors in the “A” team in the future, Danilović answered without thinking – “Of course!”.

“Of course I see them in the A team. They still have the A team, but they certainly have talent. That is the goal. I’m not saying that I think in the most correct way, but I think that the main task of all junior teams is to create two or three good players Among these kids, there will certainly be excellent players for the first team, I just hope that they will have space in their clubs, as much as possible.”

02:27 Predrag Danilović statement Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojćić

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojćić

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

