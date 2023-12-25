Serbia elections, violent clashes in Belgrade: tear gas against demonstrators attempting to attack the town hall

An opposition demonstration to denounce alleged fraud in the December 17 elections in Serbia degenerated into violence in Belgrade, with violent clashes, tear gas and two officers “seriously injured”, according to President Aleksandar Vucic, who called a meeting urgent request from the National Security Council. The police used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators who in the evening attempted to force their way into the town hall, which was under siege for hours. On several occasions to enter the building.

For the seventh consecutive day, ‘Serbia against violence’, the main opposition group, organized an anti-government demonstration but the rally, convened as usual in front of the headquarters of the electoral commission, quickly degenerated into a violent protest, with several thousand demonstrators heading towards the nearby town hall with the intention of attacking it. Many tried on several occasions to cross the fences and force their way into the building, to defend which huge police forces in riot gear arrived. The Ministry of the Interior launched an appeal to the demonstrators to put an end to the violence, and received a harsh condemnation of “the serious attack on institutional headquarters”.

Over 35 people were arrested. Thousands of participants. Protesters shouted “Open the door” and “Thieves” as they pelted the building with eggs and stones. Some chanted “Vucic is Putin,” comparing the Serbian president to the Russian leader. Police then barricaded themselves inside Belgrade City Hall, firing tear gas as opposition protesters broke windows at the entrance to the downtown building.

Populist Vucic described the incidents as an attempt at a “forced takeover of state institutions”, adding that there was evidence that “everything was prepared in advance”. “We have solid evidence to support it and we will not give up. Nobody has the right to destroy our home, to destroy the property of our country and our citizens,” he said, speaking on pro-government Pink TV. In the end the police forces managed to create a solid cordon of officers all around the Town Hall, pushing the demonstrators back into the side streets and towards Slavija Square.

According to the outgoing mayor of Belgrade Aleksandar Sapic, what happened last night in Belgrade can be compared to the 2014 Majdan uprising in Kiev, which began with the anti-government protests at the beginning of 2014 in the central square of the Ukrainian capital. For Mayor Sapic, last night’s events in Belgrade were “exceptional events of extreme gravity”.

An observation mission composed of representatives of international rights monitoring bodies reported multiple electoral irregularities, including cases of vote buying and ballots inserted purposely to stuff ballot boxes. Observers also noted the unfair conditions for opposition candidates due to media bias, abuse of public resources and Vucic’s excessive power, calling on the EU to shed light on the regularity of the vote.

