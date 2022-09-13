The Europride march was scheduled for September 17 in Belgrade, within a series of events dedicated to the event which, from 12 to 18 of the usual month, would have painted the Serbian capital with the colors of the rainbow. The organization of the pan-European party of the LGBTQ + community was seen by the organizers as “an epochal turning point for that region”, despite the fact that the Serbian Prime Minister, Aleksandar Vucic, had already spoken out against the organization of the festival in August. On Tuesday, September 13, the final decision by the government arrived that banned the great march that would have crossed the streets of Belgrade. The motivation that prompted the government leaders to cancel the event concern the counter-demonstrations in defense of the traditional family scheduled on the day of the Europride parade.

“Considering that both marches, as announced, would be held in neighboring areas, one as part of Europride 2022 and the other by citizens whose positions are opposed to those of the LGBT population, and who are openly against the carrying out the Europride, it was assessed that there is a danger of attacks and clashes, with episodes of violence and disturbance of public order », the interior ministry announced. Vulin also stressed that the task of the police is to maintain public order, calm and the safety of every citizen. “For this reason the interior ministry has decided not to allow the two processions to take place. In the current geopolitical situation and tensions in the region, clashes on the streets of Belgrade would weaken the position of our country, and would endanger the safety of the participants in the marches, but also that of other citizens “, concluded the minister.

After receiving the notification of the authorities, the organizers of Europride communicated on Facebook their disappointment but also their determination in making sure that the parade takes place: “Today, 13 September, the Serbian police banned the EuroPride march, giving to the organizers an official solution. Belgrade Pride – continues the post – will use all legal mechanisms available to overturn this decision. Expect more information soon ». Following were published some graphics on a black background and white font, under which the flag of the LGBTQ + community stands, where we read: “this is not 2009. We are not afraid”, “freedom is not given to anyone”, “Four walls are not a place to live”, “ignorance breeds hatred” and “we think for those who cannot”. The reference to 2009 refers to the fact that already in that year the event was canceled. In 2010, after the government authorized a march by the LGBTQ + community, there were violent counter-demonstrations that led 5,000 people to the streets to physically attack the participants in the demonstration. In that case the protesters were protected by the police, which did not happen in 2001 when the policemen watched the haters beat up those who marched.

Dunja Mijatovic, commissioner for human rights of the Council of Europe also expressed herself on the issue: “The Serbian authorities should withdraw the ban on the Europride march, which was to be held on September 17, and protect the participants” said the representative. of the EU. “It is extremely regrettable that the Serbian authorities have decided to ban Europride after weeks of uncertainty about the conduct of this march. They sent the wrong message to the public and gave space to hate rhetoric and other threats against LGBTI people, including by religious leaders ”. However, the EU commissioner acknowledges the step taken by Vucic who some time ago recognized “the importance of respecting the rights of the LGBTQ + community”. Then Mijatovic’s invitation to the Belgrade government: “Be on the right side of history, allowing a peaceful and safe march next Saturday”.