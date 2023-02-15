Home World Serbia honored Siniša Mihajlović | Sports
World

Serbia honored Siniša Mihajlović | Sports

by admin
Serbia honored Siniša Mihajlović | Sports

On National Day, the Republic of Serbia honored the deceased football ace.

Izvor: rts/printscreen

The legendary Siniša Mihajlović was awarded posthumously. Serbia, on the National Day, decided to repay the football great for everything he did during his life, playing and coaching career, so his son Dušan took over Order of the Star of Karađorđe, first degree.

Due to his special merits for the Republic of Serbia and its citizens and the results achieved in the field of sports, Miha received an important medal posthumously, and his family in Italy will have the opportunity to see through him how much he was appreciated in his country. The presentation of the order was marked by a short video about Miha, and then thunderous applause that lasted several tens of seconds in the hall.

This is the second order within just a week that Siniša Mihajlović received posthumously. At the beginning of the year, on January 8, Mihajlović’s mother was presented with the Order of the Republic of Srpska on a necklace.

We remind you, Siniša Mihajlović died on December 16 after a long and difficult fight against leukemia, and was buried on December 19 in Rome. The send-off of the legendary football player with the devastating blow was attended by his many teammates and rivals, big names of Italian football and numerous fans of several clubs.

He was in Serbia during his career wore the jersey of Vojvodina and Crvena zvezda, and with both teams he was the champion of the former Yugoslavia. He was a member of our country’s national team for many years, and later the coach of the Serbian national team. He cultivated a great football career both as a player and as a coach in Italy, where he was extremely appreciated and respected in both roles.

You may also like

Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon praise Barcelona Mayor –...

Citizenship income and single allowance, EU infringement procedure...

New York: the former homeless man dresses the...

“Peace, not war”: why Latin America refuses to...

Award permission denied to a life sentenced boss,...

FAR EAST FILM FESTIVAL 25 – The new...

I, a Togolese, in the Church reborn after...

The books of the Absentees – mondoperaio

Because Udinese will focus on Nzola after selling...

In 50 years, 22 presidents have been assassinated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy