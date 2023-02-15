On National Day, the Republic of Serbia honored the deceased football ace.

Izvor: rts/printscreen

The legendary Siniša Mihajlović was awarded posthumously. Serbia, on the National Day, decided to repay the football great for everything he did during his life, playing and coaching career, so his son Dušan took over Order of the Star of Karađorđe, first degree.

Due to his special merits for the Republic of Serbia and its citizens and the results achieved in the field of sports, Miha received an important medal posthumously, and his family in Italy will have the opportunity to see through him how much he was appreciated in his country. The presentation of the order was marked by a short video about Miha, and then thunderous applause that lasted several tens of seconds in the hall.

This is the second order within just a week that Siniša Mihajlović received posthumously. At the beginning of the year, on January 8, Mihajlović’s mother was presented with the Order of the Republic of Srpska on a necklace.

We remind you, Siniša Mihajlović died on December 16 after a long and difficult fight against leukemia, and was buried on December 19 in Rome. The send-off of the legendary football player with the devastating blow was attended by his many teammates and rivals, big names of Italian football and numerous fans of several clubs.

He was in Serbia during his career wore the jersey of Vojvodina and Crvena zvezda, and with both teams he was the champion of the former Yugoslavia. He was a member of our country’s national team for many years, and later the coach of the Serbian national team. He cultivated a great football career both as a player and as a coach in Italy, where he was extremely appreciated and respected in both roles.