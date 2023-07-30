Home » Serbia is the champion of Europe – celebration in Nis PHOTO | Sports
Serbia is the champion of Europe – celebration in Nis PHOTO | Sports

Serbia is the champion of Europe – celebration in Nis PHOTO | Sports

Celebration of Serbia, Nikola Topić is the MVP.

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Serbia is the European champion in junior basketball! Nenad Stefanović’s team defeated Spain (81:71) in the final in Niš and won the gold! A huge success of the golden generation and a real incentive for the future.

What it looks like when champions celebrate! Look, MONDO was on the spot. This is what it looks like when the golden generation celebrates great success. Nikola Topić was declared the MVP, Jorge Garbahosa gave him the trophy. He and Bogoljub Marković are also in the ideal five of the championship.

Watch how the champions celebrate:


THIS IS HOW THE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS CELEBRATE: The first photos of the “eagles” from Niš – Topić is the MVP!

Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 8 1 / 8 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 8 2 / 8 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. image: 8 3 / 8 AD Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 8 4 / 8 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 8 5 / 8 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. image: 8 6 / 8 AD Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 8 7 / 8 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. image: 8 8 / 8

