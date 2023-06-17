Serbia Jordan broadcast live livestream | Sport

With Dejan Joveljić’s goals in the end, the “eagles” defeated the Jordanians after a reversal.

Source: MN PRESS

The Serbian national team beat Jordan 3:2 in a surprisingly dramatic friendly match in Vienna.

With the goals of Strahinja Eraković at the beginning of the match and double scorer Dejan Joveljić at the end, Dragan Stojković’s team somehow “survived” the test against anonymous, who also tormented the “eagles”. The Jordanians especially created a problem for the Serbs in the defensive line, so despite the goal and two bad defense reactions, they forced Predrag Rajković to “take off” two zicers.

After such a drama and a turnaround by the Jordanians in the middle of the second half, Dejan Joveljić managed to equalize at 2:2 in the 83rd minute, but then complete chaos ensued.

Some Serbian fans stormed the field, the referee stopped the match and pulled both teams into the dressing room, and only when the Serbian fans left did the match continue and finish according to plan and without incident. Not long after his return, Dejan Joveljić took advantage of Filip Mladenović’s excellent cross from the left side and scored a 3:2 victory with a header.

This was the test of the Serbian national team before visiting Bulgaria in the qualifiers for the European Championship on Tuesday in Razgrad. Before that match, the “eagles” have won six points in two matches, and the Bulgarians have experienced two defeats in the opening two rounds.