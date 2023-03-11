Serbia lost to Greece in water polo in the World Cup match

Source: MN Press

The Serbian water polo team experienced its first defeat in official competitions against Greece, 14:16 (2:4, 1:4, 6:5, 5:3). Our team lost in the 2nd round of qualification for the World Cup in Podgorica, at the tournament in which on Thursday, in the first round defeated Australia. On Friday evening, in the duel with Greece, what unfortunately happened at this moment is probably a reality, because Greece already has an established team, while Uroš Stevanović’s team is a team in the making, and unfortunately at the moment without captain Nikola Jakšić, who club Novi Beograd banned him from coming to Montenegro. On Saturday at 5:30 p.m., our national team will probably solve the issue of going to the final tournament in Los Angeles against Montenegro.

When it came to the game, Greece dominated until the middle of the third quarter. The excellent performance of the players allowed the rival to make a 6:0 run at the end of the first and in the second quarter, leading 8:2, so that Dušan Mandić broke Serbia’s fast with his third goal 58 seconds before the big break, reported the Water Polo Federation of Serbia.

The opponent had 9:3 and 10:4 in the third part, and it seemed that the Serbian team could experience a convincing defeat. However, Uroš Stevanović’s team played much better and the tone was set by Strahinja Rašović, who scored three times in the third eight minutes. Lukić woke up in attack And after three quarters it was 9:13.

A better game was also shown in the final part. True, there was no strength to make a complete turnaround. The more experienced Greeks resisted, Serbia was closing in on a two-goal deficit, through Strahinja Rašović and Lukić (12:14). Then Genidunas entered the scene, he scored from a difficult position and then from the box. The question of the winner was resolved, but until the end of the match, Ranđelović and Janković made the defeat by a smaller margin, stated the Supreme Court.

SERBIA: Mišović, Mandić 4, S. Rašović 5, Ranđelović 1, Lazić, Lukić 2, Drašović, V. Rašović, Stanojević, Ubović 1, Janković 1, Vučinić, Mitrović. Selector: Stevanović.

GREECE: Zerdevas, Genidunas 3, Skumpakis, Kalogeropulos, Funtulis 3, Papanastasiju 2, Gilas 1, Argiropulos 3, Solanakis 1, Kakaris 3, Alafragis, Vlahopulos, Zorztatos. Selektor Vlahos