Serbia lost to Lithuania in the quarter-finals of the European Championship | Sports

The young representatives of Serbia had a double-digit advantage in the third part, and were eliminated from the European Championship for players under 16 years of age.

The basketball national team of Serbia for players under 16 years ended their participation in the European Championship with a defeat against Lithuania (66:63) in the quarter-finals! Although it had a seven-point lead at halftime and a 12-point lead in the third period, Serbia failed to reach the semifinals of the European Championship, which is being played in Skopje, mostly thanks to the extremely efficient play of the Lithuanians in the last period of the game.

Despite that, the young Serbian national team had a chance to win. After Buika hit both free throws, Serbia had a second and a half for the last shot of the match, but we failed to score a three-pointer from the half court that would have taken the match to overtime.

That is why the Lithuanians will play in the semifinals of the European Championship, who will compete against the Spaniards for a place in the final. Serbia has a play-off for fifth to eighth place, which is only a consolation prize after losing in a match that could easily have been won.

In the defeated team, Petar Radović was better than the rest with 11 points, while Stefan Marjanović added 10. Andrej Bjelic and Ognjen Srzentić were close to the double-digit performance, who each scored nine points in the match against the Lithuanians. On the other hand, Lithuania had an extremely good mood Dovidas Buika who scored 23 points in this match!

