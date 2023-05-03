Serbia, nine dead in a school in Belgrade: the perpetrator of the massacre is a 14-year-old pupil

A shooting in the heart of Europe, but with modalities and seriousness similar to those recorded in the United States. A 14-year-old primary school pupil Belgrade this morning he fired a few shots inside the institute causing the death of at least nine people: among the targets of the very young killer: a guard officer and a teacher and several companions. The boy was later arrested. According to the Tanjug agency, which cites interior ministry sources, eight pupils and a school guardian were killed in this morning’s shooting at a primary school in Belgrade. Six other boys and a teacher were injured. Local media report that the perpetrator of the massacre at scuola primaria Vladislav Ribnikar he was stopped and arrested by the police in the schoolyard. The 14-year-old, who is in the seventh year of primary school, started shooting at 8.40 with a gun that the investigators believe belonged to his father. Rescuers with several ambulances and the police intervened on the scene. Many parents arrived in front of the institute as soon as the news spread. In Serbia, the primary school cycle is 8 years.

The precedents in Europe – However, it is not the first time in Europe that a real massacre is brought to a school. In 1996, 43-year-old Thomas Hamilton committed a school massacre Dunblanein Scotland. On 13 March he entered the elementary school of the town and shot dead 16 children between 5 and 6 years old, as well as their teacher. Accused of pedophilia in the past, Hamilton wanted to take revenge on society and, after completing the massacre, he committed suicide. He too had written to the Queen to report that he was a victim of persecution. The following year a Erfurtin Germania, a 19-year-old boy makes a massacre in his high school. Failed twice and recently expelled, the 19-year-old bursts in disguised as a ninja and armed with a pistol. He kills 18 people, 14 of whom are professors, before committing suicide. In 2007, in Finland, an 18-year-old student opens fire in the high school where he is enrolled in Tuusula, near Helsinki, kills seven classmates and the director of the institute and then shoots himself. Similar dynamics for the attack that took place the following year, still in Finland: in the city of Kauhajoki university student Matti Saari shoots ten classmates and a professor before turning the gun on himself. In March 2009, the final number of the assault on the technical institute of was 16 dead Winnenden accomplished by a former student of just 17 years, who graduated the year before. The boy took his own life, subsequently his father was accused of manslaughter because his son had used one of his father’s many weapons.