It was scheduled for 12-18 September in Belgrade, but Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the EuroPride 2022 parade will not take place. Serbia, argues Vucic, must focus on other issues, such as the problems in Kosovo.

For the organizers of the march, which has been held annually since 2002, each time in a different European city, the event will take place anyway because any ban is “illegal”.

Vucic’s statement on TV

Speaking live on TV, Vucic mentioned in particular the new tensions in Kosovo and the problems linked to the energy and food crisis. The demonstration, he noted, will take place in another more favorable period. “You just can’t manage everything at some point,” the president said. “In another, happier time” the event could take place.

Opening his speech today, Vucic gave the mandate for the formation of the new government to outgoing premier Ana Brnabic, the first lesbian woman called to lead a government in Serbia in 2017. In 2020, Brnabic was reconfirmed in the post.

Protests against the lgbtq + event

Earlier this month, thousands of people marched in Belgrade against EuroPride, holding signs reading “protect the family” and “keep your hands off our children”.

After the violent street clashes between police and homophobic ultranationalists in Belgrade during the 2010 Pride, the lgbtq + demonstration had been banned for reasons of security and public order for some years, and had returned to take place regularly in 2014, albeit with a massive police device in the center of Belgrade.

The organizers: banning the march is unconstitutional

For this reason, in 2019 the organizing committee of EuroPride had voted in favor of Belgrade with a large majority so that it could host the European event. “The state cannot cancel EuroPride,” said the organizer of this edition, Marko Mihailovic. adding that any attempt to do so would be a “clear violation of the Constitution”. Kristine Garina, president of the European Pride Organizers Association – in charge of EuroPride’s licensing – insisted that the event would not be canceled.

The curse of the Serbian Orthodox Church

Far-right parties condemned the event and the bishop of Banat, Nikanor, of the Serbian Orthodox Church, said he would “curse all those who organize and participate in something like this.”

The organizers of the event said that Serbia’s role as a EuroPride host was “an important step along the path towards achieving equality for the LGBTQ + community in the Western Balkans”.