Serbia, protests against President Vukic – Corriere TV

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters staged marches in Belgrade and other Serbian cities against President Aleksandar Vucic, further radicalizing weeks of peaceful rallies that have already shaken his government. Protesters in Belgrade blocked the main highway through the capital and chanted slogans for Vucic's resignation, which the president has repeatedly rejected over the past seven weeks of protests. The protest initially erupted in response to two consecutive mass shootings in early May that left 18 people dead and 20 others injured, many of them pupils of a Belgrade primary school. (LaPresse)