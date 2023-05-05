Home » Serbia: Shooting from a car, eight dead and thirteen injured
Serbia: Shooting from a car, eight dead and thirteen injured

The toll from the shooting that took place today in Mladenovac, Serbia, about sixty kilometers from Belgrade, is eight people dead and 13 injured.
According to local media, a man shot at a group while driving a vehicle. The police are investigating the incident and are looking for a young man of about 21 who is currently on the run. The shooting took place after that of recent days, at the hands of a 13-year-old student, in a Belgrade school and which caused the death of eight children.

