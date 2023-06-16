Home » Serbia Slovakia European Championship | Sport
Another victory of the Serbian national team at the European Championship.

Source: MN PRESS

Serbian basketball players also defeated Slovakia at the European Championship in Slovenia and, outclassing their rivals by a score of 90:52, came close to winning first place in the standings. The selected Marina Maljković took advantage of the fact that Turkey beat Hungary and with a score of 2-0 in the last round, in the match against Hungary on Sunday (15) they have a chance to calmly “certify” the pole position, which brings a guaranteed place in the quarterfinals.

The match of the second round against Slovakia was more of a training session for the Serbian national team, who took this game extremely seriously and outplayed their opponents in the first quarter with a score of 30:12. Already after 10 minutes, everything was clear in the “Stožice” hall, where the current European champions beat Turkey on Thursday.

Ivana Raca was the most effective in our team with 16 points, and Saša Čađo with 11 and Tina Krajišnik with 10 and seven rebounds also had a double scoring performance.

