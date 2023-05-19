Home » serbia slovenia cadets alexandar luković statement | Sports
The coach of the Serbian cadets on the bad start of the European Championship.

Source: MN PRESS

“The result certainly doesn’t please anyone. The fact is that we didn’t open the game well in the first 15 minutes, we conceded two goals relatively quickly and after that it’s quite difficult for the team to get back into the match. The relationship was right, we did our best, but at this level of the competition, more concentration is needed. We had problems in transition and that’s how we conceded two goals. The second half was of much better quality, more concentration was needed at the end of the actions so that the result went in the other direction. As a selector, I take responsibility for defeat. We will do a detailed analysis and try to prepare much better for the game against Italy. I have nothing to complain about the boys, we will move on, but obviously on a more difficult path than we expected,” said coach Aleksandar Luković.

“Orlići” will play their next match on Sunday, May 21, against Italy, and at the end of the group stage, the opponent of the Serbian team will be Spain, on Wednesday, May 24.

