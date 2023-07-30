Home » Serbia-Spain live broadcast livestream Sportklub European Championship final | Sports
World

by admin
19:54

GERMANY IS THIRD

Germany won third place, beating France – 67:59. Kajil and Anderson were the most effective for the winners with 14 points each, Kharchenkov added 13, on the other side the only one in double figures was Salun with 10 points.

Source: MONDO

19:50

THE HALL IS SOLD OUT

KSS announced that the hall is sold out and that there are no more tickets for the final match in “Chair”.

19:46

SERBIA GOT GERMANY

Serbia reached the fight for the title by winning against Germany in the semi-finals (65:54). The best in that match was Nikola Topić with 16 points, followed by Bogoljub Marković and Pavle Nikolić with 11 each.


LIVE SERBIA – SPAIN: Fight for gold at the European Championship, the hall is SOLD OUT!

19:43

WELCOME

Welcome to MONDO live. Be with us and follow the events of the match.

