Serbia without Vlahović, Jović, Mitrović and Tadić to Bulgaria | Sports

Serbia will be decimated in the preparatory match with Jordan, but even more important in the match against Bulgaria in the Euro qualifiers.

Source: MN Press

Serbian national team coach Dragan Stojković Pixi brought bad news before the matches with Jordan and Bulgaria. The Serbian national team was already without Aleksandar Mitrović and Luka Jović, who are out of the team for the next Euro qualifier due to injuries, and now Dušan Vlahović has dropped out as well. This means that during peak season coach Stojković will only be able to count on Dejan Joveljić and Đorđe Jovanović.

Mitrović has to urgently solve a problem that has been bothering him for months, Jović was injured in the final of the Life Conference and underwent surgery, and Vlahović is again troubled by his groin.

“We have personal problems, I have to say that at the beginning of my speech. We have an important match against Bulgaria coming up, that is everyone’s priority. We cannot count on many players. On Aleksandar Mitrović, he has a problem with his foot. It dates back six months, he had a similar problem at the World Cup. I talked to him and realized that he won’t be able to help us this time. It is very possible that he will go for surgical intervention. Jović was injured in the Conference Cup final, he underwent surgery today. Vlahović is also out of the team, he has a groin problem. It is obvious that he is suffering incredible pain, the agreement is to skip the match and repair the problem he has”, said Dragan Stojković.

Dušan Tadić will also be out of the team due to breathing problems, and Mijat Gaćinović, Miloš Veljković and Nemanja Radonjić are also out of the team due to various problems.

“Terzić has had a nose operation, he has had difficulty breathing for months. Earlier, he agreed to go for surgery after the championship. Gaćinović is not with us because of his groin, Veljković has a muscle problem, and Radonjić has a muscle problem. We only have two classic strikers, as far as that position is concerned, we are covered. I believe that the players will give their best, especially on June 20, when it is most important for us. But don’t worry, this will be enough. We also learned some lessons from the past. “It is better that the injured player is not in the team, even if his nail hurts,” concluded the selector.

Serbia had big problems with player injuries at the World Cup and then we could not give our best because many players had injuries, but now we hope that this Serbian team will be ready to beat the Bulgarians on June 20 in Razgrad.